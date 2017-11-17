Woman dead after being struck by car in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car near Seventh Avenue and Mohave Street Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix PD, a woman was crossing Seventh Avenue south of Mohave Street when a vehicle struck her. The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

Police say the driver remained on scene and was cooperative with officers. The driver does not show signs of impairment, Fortune said.

Seventh Avenue is closed between Mohave and Pima streets while the investigation continues.

South 7th Ave will be restricted between Mohave and Pima due to serious collision for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/ZkIAW2F3Pa — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) November 17, 2017

7th Ave Southbound between Mohave St & Pima St is RESTRICTED due to a crash. Avoid the area. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) November 17, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.