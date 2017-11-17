Woman dead after being struck by car in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car near Seventh Avenue and Mohave Street Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix PD, a woman was crossing Seventh Avenue south of Mohave Street when a vehicle struck her. The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. 

Police say the driver remained on scene and was cooperative with officers. The driver does not show signs of impairment, Fortune said.

Seventh Avenue is closed between Mohave and Pima streets while the investigation continues.

