Tempe PD: 2 suspects wanted for robbing victim at gunpoint, discharging weapon

The Tempe Police Department is searching for two suspects after they robbed a victim at gunpoint and at one point discharged the gun into the air.

Officers responded to an apartment near Rural and Broadway roads after two black males entered the residence and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

While the suspects were in the apartment, one of the suspects discharged the firearm but no one was shot.

Both suspects ran out of the second-story balcony and fled on foot. Descriptions of the suspects are as followed:

Black male, 6 foot 6 inches, thin build, black tracksuit, and hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Black male, 5 feet 8 inches, black baseball cap with gold Arizona flag, black and red shirt, blue jeans, and red tennis shoes.

Police are still searching for the suspects. One of the suspects did bite the victim but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

