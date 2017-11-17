Phoenix Police: Man arrested after he attempted to steal train from rail yard

According to court paperwork, police saw suspect Julio Rodriguez, 20, in the engineer’s seat of a locomotive. (Source: MCSO)

This following story takes "grand theft" to a whole new level.

The Phoenix Police Department arrested a man after he tried to steal a train from an area rail yard earlier this month.

Back on November 8, officers responded to a trespasser call at the Union Pacific Railyard near Seventh and Lincoln streets.

According to court paperwork, police saw suspect Julio Rodriguez, 20, in the engineer’s seat of a locomotive.

Rodriguez later admitted to police that he was trying to drive the train when he entered the rail yard.

The suspect also admitted that he was pushing buttons and moving the levers to make the train move.

[PDF: Official arrest report]



According to police, Rodriguez also activated the train horn, which caught the attention of engineers.

Engineers told police that Rodriguez was just one pedal away from operating the train and added that he would have been able to steal two locomotives.

Rodriguez was charged with crimes including theft of means of transportation and burglary.

According to police, the estimated cost of a locomotive is over $500,000.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.