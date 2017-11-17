Phoenix mayor wants Sky Harbor's Terminal 3 named for McCain

Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is undergoing a $590 million renovation that's expected to be completed by 2020. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton is proposing that a terminal of the city's airport should be named after Arizona Sen. John McCain. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

In a statement Thursday, Stanton says "giving something back to an American hero, a former naval aviator, and a 30-year member of the U.S. Senate is the least we can do."

Stanton's proposal faces a Nov. 29 vote by the City Council.

Terminal 4 is named after another long-serving Republican senator from Arizona who also ran for president - Barry Goldwater, who died in 1998.

The 81-year-old McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer earlier this year.

Could this be the John S. #McCain Terminal at Sky Harbor? We'll find out 11/29. pic.twitter.com/yyDlcJR0ia — Lina de Florias (@linadeflorias) November 17, 2017

