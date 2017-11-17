9 best Phoenix-area stores for holiday shopping

The holidays season is upon us. Which means family reunions, putting out the light decorations and of course, shopping.

We all know of Black Friday but maybe you want to shop the local places and help them instead.

We have compiled has compiled 10 local shops to go this holiday season.

While Small Business Saturday falls on November 25, we recommend going to these following places this holiday season.

Frances

Address: 10 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

As our own Jaime Cerreta mentioned in a past "Jaime's Local Love" segment, this is her go-to place for gifts at any price point. Frances has such a huge selection; from journals to hats to water bottles to Arizona-themed everything. They will even gift wrap your treasures for you when you leave.

For more information on the shop, click here.

A Market off Mill

Address: 615 S Farmer Ave, Tempe

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This shop was opened by an ASU grad and daughter of the owners of Honey Bear's BBQ. A Market off Mill was created with the intentions of helping small businesses grow and give their customers a place to shop their product in person. All of the current vendors are online only companies OR found at markets and events around the Valley.

For more information, click here.

Gracie's Marketplace

Address: 7146 N 58th Ave, Glendale

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This Glendale-based business is home to a variety of handmade goods and classes on how to make your own crafts, such as a farmhouse clock.

To learn more about Gracie's Marketplace, click here.

Gypsy Belle

Address: 6060 E Brown Road, Ste. 110, Mesa, AZ

Hours: Monday-Friday: Noon-7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

This Mesa boutique shop features multiple-use items at a great price point. The owner of the store said that she buys the clothing for her store herself. You won't find many items more than $80. Rose gold sunglasses are $18, tops around $28. Shoes run $30 to $40 and maybe a cute jacket for $60.For more information, click here.

Practical Art

Address: 5070 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ

Hours: Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Looking to find handmade gifts for your loved one this holiday season? Then, this place is for you! Practical Art showcases work crafted by 130 Arizona-based artists. The shop has handmade ceramic mugs showing our state some love. There are also refurbished wine bottles that are now glasses and antique cameras that are now used as lamp bases. To learn about Practical Art, click here.

Sweet Repeats

Address:

11649 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ

2055 S. Power Rd. Mesa

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

If a vintage item is in a loved one's gift list, then this is the shop to go. With two locations in the Valley, Sweet Repairs sells refurbished furniture, mid-century modern pieces, painted mason jars and more vintage items. The store showcases about 20 different local artists as they recreate some vintage items. For more information, click here.

MADE Art Boutique

Address: 922 N. Fifth Street, Phoenix

Hours: Monday-Saturday Noon-7 p.m.

Sunday Noon to 4 p.m.

Located at Roosevelt Row, this shop showcases 80 Arizona artists, who are producing Arizona inspired artwork. Some of the items include jewelry, homemade cards, clothes and even gifts for the children. If you want to see some of the items for sale, click here.

Marketplace 42

Address: 825 S. Cooper Rd, Ste. B3, Gilbert

Hours: Monday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

As Jaime Cerreta mentioned in her past "Local Love" segment, Marketplace 42 is a gathering of about 60 local artisans, who work at their crafts to help support their families and their friends in the community. The store offers a boutique-style setting and a variety of craft classes, outdoor events, and local fundraisers. For more information, click here.

Bunky Boutique

Address: 1437 N. 1st Street, Unit 103, Phoenix

3400 E Sky Harbor Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85034, Terminal 4 (Pre-Security)

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With two locations in the Phoenix area, Bunky Bontique features a variety of fashion-forward pieces and home goods. Store owner Rachel Mallory mixes well-known brands with local creativity. The store showcases the works of local Arizona artisans.

To learn more about the shops, visit Bunky Boutique.

