Man accused of killing Glendale teacher appears in court on unrelated charges

The man police believe is behind the murder of a Glendale teacher, whose body was found in northern Arizona last month, appeared in court for unrelated charges Friday.

Charlie Malzahn, 27, had his arraignment hearing at 8:30 a.m. for charges of robbery and third-degree burglary, stemming from a drug-fueled crime spree across Arizona. Police said Malzahn assaulted an ASU student in a dorm room and carjacked another student in a parking garage.

Malzahn entered a plea of not guilty on these charges.

Malzahn is a prime suspect in the murder of 44-year-old Cathryn Gorospe. Goropse's body was found in Mayer, Arizona on Oct. 13 by police after she was reported missing on Oct. 6.

The Yavapai County medical examiner said Gorospe was killed by "multiple stab wounds" and "blunt force injuries to the chest."

Gorospe went missing on Oct. 6 after she did not return from a trip to Williams to post bond for Malzahn, whom she had been dating for about a month.

Malzahn was seen driving Gorospe's blood-stained SUV on Oct. 9 in Phoenix and was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement.

Police have recommended murder charges against Malzahn, but right now he is in custody on charges related to the carjacking. Malzahn committed the carjacking just 48 hours after police said he killed Gorospe.

According to court records, Malzahn refused to come to court twice by "refusing transport." The judge ordered he be transported to court "by any means necessary" for his hearing today.

Malzahn's next scheduled court appearances are for Dec. 8 and Jan. 2.

