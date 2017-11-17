FD: Family escapes late night Phoenix apartment fire

A family escaped any harm after a late night fire spread to their apartment in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family escaped any harm after a late night fire spread to their apartment in Phoenix, fire officials said.

Firefighters arrived at a working, first-alarm fire at an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and Palm Lane around 9 p.m. Thursday.

They found a bottom floor apartment fully involved with the fire and it was spreading into the apartment located above on the second floor.

Firefighters split the crews between the two apartments and conducted a search and rescue along with a fire attack, fire officials said. Another crew was sent to the roof to cut a ventilation hole.

The fire crews were able to stop the spread of the fire from reaching any other apartments. However, the two original apartments suffered extensive damage from the fire. The family living upstairs was able to escape the fire unharmed and it is believed the bottom apartment was vacant.

No injuries were reported and fire investigators are on the scene.

