Pediatric center using videoconferencing for first time this cold and flu season

PEORIA, AZ

Cold and flu season is here; last week there were 126 cases of the flu confirmed in Arizona. Now, a medical group is making house calls, with the help of a smartphone.

As the father of a 6-and-4-year-old, Mark Gilmore is gearing up for cold and flu season.

"The symptoms, it seems, always creep up at night so after regular business hours," Gilmore said. To keep his kiddos comfortable when they're not feeling well, Dr. Dad has a few tricks up his sleeve.

"Popsicles and letting them have whatever they want, kind of spoiling them," Gilmore said. But now, another trick could be at his disposal: eVisit. 

"We've done a lot in the past by telephone, treating patients that way," said Dr. Rodney Jackson with Good Night Pediatrics. "When they say a picture is worth a thousand words, they're not kidding."

He said this is good for kids with routine illnesses like coughs, sore throats or rashes. Parents download the eVisit app and video-conference with a pediatrician. The call costs $125.

Dr. Jackson said convenience is what the doctor ordered. 

"A lot of people, especially younger parents who are pretty tech-savvy with young families, have really been demanding this service," Dr. Jackson said.

Lindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.

Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.

Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.

She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.

