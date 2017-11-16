Pediatric center using videoconferencing for first time this cold and flu season

Cold and flu season is here; last week there were 126 cases of the flu confirmed in Arizona. Now, a medical group is making house calls, with the help of a smartphone.

As the father of a 6-and-4-year-old, Mark Gilmore is gearing up for cold and flu season.

"The symptoms, it seems, always creep up at night so after regular business hours," Gilmore said. To keep his kiddos comfortable when they're not feeling well, Dr. Dad has a few tricks up his sleeve.

"Popsicles and letting them have whatever they want, kind of spoiling them," Gilmore said. But now, another trick could be at his disposal: eVisit.

"We've done a lot in the past by telephone, treating patients that way," said Dr. Rodney Jackson with Good Night Pediatrics. "When they say a picture is worth a thousand words, they're not kidding."

He said this is good for kids with routine illnesses like coughs, sore throats or rashes. Parents download the eVisit app and video-conference with a pediatrician. The call costs $125.

Dr. Jackson said convenience is what the doctor ordered.

"A lot of people, especially younger parents who are pretty tech-savvy with young families, have really been demanding this service," Dr. Jackson said.

