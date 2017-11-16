AZDOC: Drone tried to deliver drugs to Buckeye prison

The DOC said it's unclear who was behind the drone and it'll be tough to figure out who the suspect is. (Source: AZDOC)

It appears somebody tried to use a drone to get drugs and cellphones into a prison in Buckeye.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, a homemade drone crashed in a "no man's land" security zone at Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis on Sept. 24. The area wasn't accessible to inmates.

This is the first time correctional officers have encountered a drone at a state prison, DOC said.

They confiscated the items that the drone had, which included a couple of bags of drugs and cellphones. The drone and the items were sent to a state crime lab for fingerprint and DNA analysis.

The department said cellphones are used by inmates for street gang activity and other illegal activity.

The agency said that it is evaluating technology that could help prevent drones from coming near a prison.

"ADC employees are mindful of how dangerous illegal contraband is, and our investigators continually monitor the inmate population for intelligence that can help prevent its importation into state institutions," Andrew Wilder with the DOC said in a statement.

