Gov. Ducey won't call for powerful lawmaker accused of sexual harassment to resign

Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday that the women accusing a powerful state lawmaker of sexual harassment should be believed.

However, the governor would not call for Rep. Don Shooter, a Republican from Yuma, to step down.

Currently, nine women, including three lawmakers, have made allegations against Shooter.

"My experience is when women come forward with allegations like this there's truth there," Ducey said.

Ducey said he's dealt with sexual harassment accusations when he was CEO of Cold Stone Creamery.

In some cases, he said, the accused employees were fired.

But that doesn't mean Ducey is prepared to call on Shooter's resignation, yet.

The governor wants let the current legislative investigation play out before weighing in.

"I have my duties as governor, I'm going to conduct my duties as governor," Ducey said.

House leadership hired an outside attorney this week to conduct the numerous sexual harassment investigations.

The attorney will work along with a bipartisan group of House staff members.

Meanwhile, House Speaker J.D. Mesnard suspended Shooter as chairman of the appropriations committee.

The committee handles state expenditures, which gave Shooter a lot of power.

On Thursday, Mesnard named Rep. David Livingston, a Republican from Peoria, the new chairman of committee.

