Official: Cardinals sign Larry Fitzgerald to 1-year extension

The Arizona Cardinals signed wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year extension on Friday morning, according to a release sent out by the team.

There were multiple reports that the Cardinals receiver could sign a one-year extension to keep him in a Cardinals uniform through 2018 on Thursday. Pro Football Talk was first to report the news.

The team made it official Friday morning. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.

It had been speculated to be Fitzgerald, Carson Palmer and Bruce Arians' final season. Fitzgerald left the door open to play beyond 2017 in a conversation with Arizona's Family Sports last spring.

"I have plenty of gas left in the tank," said Fitzgerald when presented with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce Heritage Award in May.

"I take it year by year at this point. I don't make any long-term commitments. I love playing for this organization. Coach Arians and his staff have been wonderful. I have a bunch of great teammates. And what better place to play than here at the University of Phoenix Stadium, in front of the best crowds in the nation."

Fitzgerald is seventh in NFL receiving yards in the 2017 season. Last Thursday, he passed Tim Brown to move into sixth place on the all-time receiving yards list and needs less than 900 yards to move into second place behind Jerry Rice.

Next year will be Fitzgerald's 15th with the Cardinals, he was drafted in the first round out of Pittsburgh in the 2004 NFL draft.

Fitzgerald and the Cardinals are at Houston on Sunday.

