Firefighters battle mobile home fire in north Phoenix

Firefighters were battling a mobile home fire that started Thursday afternoon in north Phoenix, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported around 4:30 p.m. near 7th Street and Union Hills Drive, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was unknown. 

No additional information was immediately available.

