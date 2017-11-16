Firefighters battle mobile home fire in north Phoenix

Firefighters were battling a mobile home fire that started Thursday afternoon in north Phoenix, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported around 4:30 p.m. near 7th Street and Union Hills Drive, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

