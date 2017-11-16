Arizona unemployment rate now 4.5 percent, lowest since 2007

Arizona's unemployment rate dropped to the lowest level since December 2007 last month, falling to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent in September.

Gov. Doug Ducey called the monthly jobs report "good news for hardworking Arizonans and good news for our economy."

The rate remains well above the national unemployment rate, which fell from 4.2 percent to 4.1 percent in the same period.

The state Office of Economic Opportunity reported Thursday that Arizona's economy added 18,700 nonfarm jobs in October, down from last month's gain of 36,400 jobs and less than the average for the month.

In all, eight of 11 sectors added jobs, led by 6,000 new jobs in the professional and business services category.

The state and national figures are adjusted to take out expected seasonal fluctuations.

