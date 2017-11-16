Goldschmidt finishes 3rd in NL MVP voting

For the third time, Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was a finalist for National League Most Valuable Player and for the third time, came up empty-handed.

He finished third in the voting, with the Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton winning MVP. Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto finished second.

Goldy was given four first-place votes, five-second place votes and four third-place votes.

Stanton and Votto both received 10 first-place votes but Stanton narrowly had more points, 302-300 to win.

Goldschmidt finished second in the MVP race in 2013 and 2015.

During the 2017 season, he had an average of .297 with 36 home runs, 120 RBIs and an OPS of .966. He added 18 stolen bases, which is rare for a first baseman.

He also helped turn the Diamondbacks around from a 69-win team to a 93-win team and into the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Of the three finalists, his team was the only one that went to the playoffs.

Despite not winning NL MVP, he still has some hardware from the 2017 season. He won his third Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award.

