Arizona State, Arizona release 2018 football schedules

The 2017 football season hasn't even come to a conclusion and already Arizona football fans can start marking their calendars for 2018. Arizona State University and University of Arizona on Thursday released their schedules for next season.

The Sun Devils start the season on Saturday, Sept. 1 with a visit from Texas-San Antonio. The non-conference schedule is highlighted by a visit from Michigan State on Sept. 8. The Sun Devils are at USC and Oregon. The Territorial Cup is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 24 in Tucson.

2018 ASU Sun Devils Football Schedule

Sept. 1 -- UTSA

Sept. 8 -- Michigan State

Sept. 15 -- at San Diego State

Sept. 22 -- at Washington

Sept. 29 -- Oregon State

Oct. 6 -- at Colorado

Oct. 13 -- Bye week

Oct. 18 (Thurs.) -- Stanford

Oct. 27 -- at USC

Nov. 3 -- Utah

Nov. 10 -- UCLA

Nov. 17 -- at Oregon

Nov. 24 -- at Arizona

U of A opens the season on the same day as the Sun Devils with a visit from BYU. The next week, potential Heisman contender Kahlil Tate will lead the Wildcats at Houston. Arizona has USC and Oregon at home with a potential cold-weather game at Washington State on Nov. 17.

2018 Arizona Wildcats Football Schedule

Sept. 1 -- BYU

Sept. 8 -- at Houston

Sept. 15 -- Southern Utah

Sept. 22 -- at Oregon State

Sept. 29 -- USC

Oct. 6 -- California (Family Weekend)

Oct. 13 (Fri.) -- at Utah

Oct. 20 -- at UCLA

Oct. 27 -- Oregon (Homecoming)

Nov. 2 (Fri.) -- Colorado

Nov. 10 -- Bye week

Nov. 17 -- at Washington State

Nov. 24 -- Arizona State