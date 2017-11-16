Arizona State, Arizona release 2018 football schedules

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The 2017 football season hasn't even come to a conclusion and already Arizona football fans can start marking their calendars for 2018.  Arizona State University and University of Arizona on Thursday released their schedules for next season.  

The Sun Devils start the season on Saturday, Sept. 1 with a visit from Texas-San Antonio. The non-conference schedule is highlighted by a visit from Michigan State on Sept. 8. The Sun Devils are at USC and Oregon. The Territorial Cup is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 24 in Tucson.

2018 ASU Sun Devils Football Schedule

Sept. 1 -- UTSA
Sept. 8 -- Michigan State 
Sept. 15 -- at San Diego State
Sept. 22 -- at Washington
Sept. 29 -- Oregon State
Oct. 6 -- at Colorado
Oct. 13 -- Bye week
Oct. 18 (Thurs.) -- Stanford
Oct. 27 -- at USC 
Nov. 3 -- Utah
Nov. 10 -- UCLA
Nov. 17 -- at Oregon
Nov. 24 -- at Arizona 

U of A opens the season on the same day as the Sun Devils with a visit from BYU.  The next week, potential Heisman contender Kahlil Tate will lead the Wildcats at Houston. Arizona has USC and Oregon at home with a potential cold-weather game at Washington State on Nov. 17.

2018 Arizona Wildcats Football Schedule

Sept. 1 -- BYU
Sept. 8 -- at Houston
Sept. 15 -- Southern Utah
Sept. 22 -- at Oregon State
Sept. 29 -- USC
Oct. 6 -- California  (Family Weekend)
Oct. 13 (Fri.) -- at Utah
Oct. 20 -- at UCLA
Oct. 27 --  Oregon (Homecoming)
Nov. 2 (Fri.) -- Colorado
Nov. 10  -- Bye week
Nov. 17 -- at Washington State
Nov. 24 -- Arizona State