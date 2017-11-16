Norris Vaughan has Mountain Pointe in familiar territory

It's late November, so Norris Vaughan is out on the practice field with his Mountain Pointe Pride football team.

Vaughan has been the head coach of the Pride for eight seasons. He has more than 250 career wins, with his biggest at Mountain Pointe coming in the 2013 state championship game. Vaughan is hoping to add another title to his resume in 2017.

"You've got to stay in the moment, that's the deal," said Vaughan at a recent practice. "You make a bad play, you can't think about that. You've go to go on. You've got to understand that, no matter playoff or regular season games. They talk to me about rivalries and I say that doesn't mean that much to me. You play a play, you go play another play. We're ready to play another game hopefully."

Vaghan doesn't sound like most Arizona coaches. After a successful career as a high school coach in Georgia, he moved to Arizona to pursue another sport.

"I moved to Arizona to play golf, about 13 years ago," said Vaughan. "At one time I was a scratch golfer. Now I just scratch."

He kept a foot in the coaching world, working with quarterbacks at Paradise Valley High School. Vaughan eventually took the head coach job at Wickenburg from 2005-2008. He went 47-5, leading the Wranglers to three state semifinal appearances and a berth in the state championship. In 2009, Vaughan took over at Mountain Pointe. He took the Mountain Pointe job in 2009 and has gone 99-18. He's also become one of the faces and voices of Arizona high school football. Vaughan brings a tough love to Mountain Pointe football

"Coach Vaughn is amazing. He's a pain sometimes but that what's coaches are supposed to do," joked Shomari Hayes, a senior defensive tackle. "Coach Vaughan is an awesome coach. We all know that. We wouldn't be here if he wasn't. We have an amazing athletic administration."

All the work that Vaughan has put in this season could pay off in the next two weeks with Mountain Pointe two wins away from another state championship. The Pride will play Perry on Friday night.

