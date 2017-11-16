Traditional Pie Dough & Pumpkin in Pie Filling

Traditional Pie Dough

Ingredients:

2 cups (10 ounces) all purpose flour

6 1/2 ounces butter

1 tsp salt

pinch of sugar

1/2 cup cold water and maybe a little more

Preparation:

In food processor, pulse butter into flour to form pea size flour balls.

Place in standing mixture. Add salt, sugar and water on low speed just to combine. Put dough on cutting board to make sure all flour is combined. Allow to rest at least 2 hours before rolling.

Option – can add finely chopped herbs or pepper to give dough a more savory flavor.

Roll out to about 1/2’ thickness for tartes or quiche.

Dough can be frozen.



Pumpkin in Pie Filling

Ingredients:

1 15 ounce can pumpkin puree, preferably organic

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp ground ginger

2 eggs

1/2 cup whole milk

1 TBSP flour

2 TBSP corn syrup

1/4 cup sugar

pinch of salt

Preparation:

In large bowl, combine pumpkin puree and ground spices with a whisk. Add eggs and whole milk, whisk to combine. Combine flour, salt and sugar in small bowl and whisk into pumpkin puree. Add corn syrup and whisk well to combine. Makes one 9” pie. Can be stored in fridge for 3 days before baking. Pour into raw, rolled out 9” pie shell. Bake in preheated 325 degree oven for 25-35 minutes or until middle of pumpkin pie is puffy and lightly browned.

Allow to cool at least 30 minutes before serving. Can be prepared 1 day ahead.