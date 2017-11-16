Your Life A to Z

Buttermilk biscuit & chorizo sausage sandwich, fried egg, apple slaw, tomato, aioli & Fall Vegetable Enchiladas,

Posted:

Recipe Courtesy of Chef Justin Beckett from Southern Rail in Phoenix
 

Buttermilk biscuit & Chorizo sausage sandwich, fried egg, apple slaw, tomato, aioli

apple slaw
1  green apple  cut into thin strips
4 stalks  green onion
1  rib celery  sliced thin
15 celery leaves 
1/4 heirloom carrot  cut into thin strips
your favorite dressing


Fall Vegetable Enchiladas, 

 Sweet Potato
 Brussels Sprouts
 Zucchini 
 Poblano 
 Cilantro 
 Guajillo Chili Sauce
 

Enchilada Filling:
2 cups sweet potatoes fried or roasted
1 cups  zucchini sliced
1/2 cups  brussels leaves blanched
1/2 cups poblanos roasted/skinned/deseeded
1/2 bunches  cilantro washed, chopped
1/4 teaspoon  cumin
1/2 cups guajillo sauce
salt & pepper
 
Directions:
fry or roast and smash sweet potatoes
saute zucchini with oil, garlic, shallots, salt and pepper, then cool quickly
chop cooked brussels leaves
chop Poblanos
chop cilantro
mix together all ingredients 

youtube facebook twitter pinterest instagram

Contact Us

Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com
 


Your Life A to Z from 3TV