Buttermilk biscuit & chorizo sausage sandwich, fried egg, apple slaw, tomato, aioli & Fall Vegetable Enchiladas,

Recipe Courtesy of Chef Justin Beckett from Southern Rail in Phoenix
Buttermilk biscuit & Chorizo sausage sandwich, fried egg, apple slaw, tomato, aioli
apple slaw
1 green apple cut into thin strips
4 stalks green onion
1 rib celery sliced thin
15 celery leaves
1/4 heirloom carrot cut into thin strips
your favorite dressing
Fall Vegetable Enchiladas,
Sweet Potato
Brussels Sprouts
Zucchini
Poblano
Cilantro
Guajillo Chili Sauce
Enchilada Filling:
2 cups sweet potatoes fried or roasted
1 cups zucchini sliced
1/2 cups brussels leaves blanched
1/2 cups poblanos roasted/skinned/deseeded
1/2 bunches cilantro washed, chopped
1/4 teaspoon cumin
1/2 cups guajillo sauce
salt & pepper
Directions:
fry or roast and smash sweet potatoes
saute zucchini with oil, garlic, shallots, salt and pepper, then cool quickly
chop cooked brussels leaves
chop Poblanos
chop cilantro
mix together all ingredients