Buttermilk biscuit & chorizo sausage sandwich, fried egg, apple slaw, tomato, aioli & Fall Vegetable Enchiladas,

Recipe Courtesy of Chef Justin Beckett from Southern Rail in Phoenix



Buttermilk biscuit & Chorizo sausage sandwich, fried egg, apple slaw, tomato, aioli

apple slaw

1 green apple cut into thin strips

4 stalks green onion

1 rib celery sliced thin

15 celery leaves

1/4 heirloom carrot cut into thin strips

your favorite dressing



Fall Vegetable Enchiladas,

Sweet Potato

Brussels Sprouts

Zucchini

Poblano

Cilantro

Guajillo Chili Sauce



Enchilada Filling:

2 cups sweet potatoes fried or roasted

1 cups zucchini sliced

1/2 cups brussels leaves blanched

1/2 cups poblanos roasted/skinned/deseeded

1/2 bunches cilantro washed, chopped

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/2 cups guajillo sauce

salt & pepper



Directions:

fry or roast and smash sweet potatoes

saute zucchini with oil, garlic, shallots, salt and pepper, then cool quickly

chop cooked brussels leaves

chop Poblanos

chop cilantro

mix together all ingredients