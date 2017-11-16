Hiker falls 100 feet near Carefree

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Rural Metro Fire assisted an adult male hiker who fell about 100 feet in the Tonto Hills area near Carefree Thursday morning.

Rural Metro Fire said the 29-year-old hiker is legally blind and was hiking with his mother when he suffered a seizure

[RAW VIDEO: Carefree hiker falls]

He fell near Hohokam and Old Mine roads and was able to stand and walk to where crews were waiting to pull him to safety.

Fire crews said the man was airlifted to Scottsdale Osborn Hospital with "injuries all over his body." Officials say he was able to walk but the severity of the injuries was unknown.

