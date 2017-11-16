Trends and tips for a safe holiday season

Trends and tips for a safe holiday seasonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Woman with anti-Trump sticker arrested on outstanding warrant
Woman with anti-Trump sticker arrested on outstanding warrant
The driver of a pickup displaying an expletive-filled message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant.More >
The driver of a pickup displaying an expletive-filled message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant.More >
PD: Glendale man found in teen girl's closet with underwear, pictures of girl
PD: Glendale man found in teen girl's closet with underwear, pictures of girl
A Glendale man was arrested after police said he was found in a teen girl's closet with her underwear and pictures and then threatened by the girl's father in Phoenix.More >
A Glendale man was arrested after police said he was found in a teen girl's closet with her underwear and pictures and then threatened by the girl's father in Phoenix.More >
College grad moves cross-country to Phoenix for possibly fake job
College grad moves cross-country to Phoenix for possibly fake job
A college graduate thought she landed her dream job producing a television series. She even moved across the country for it. She showed up only to find out the job might have been fake.More >
A college graduate thought she landed her dream job producing a television series. She even moved across the country for it. She showed up only to find out the job might have been fake.More >
Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
Load up the car and drive through the Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light spectacular.More >
Load up the car and drive through the Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light spectacular.More >
Mom, daughter die in fire after little girl tries to save puppies
Mom, daughter die in fire after little girl tries to save puppies
An 8-year-old Oregon girl and her mother were killed after their motor home caught fire.More >
An 8-year-old Oregon girl and her mother were killed after their motor home caught fire.More >
Man sentenced to death for murder of Phoenix girl locked in box
Man sentenced to death for murder of Phoenix girl locked in box
The man who stuffed a family member into a locked box as punishment has been sentenced to death.More >
The man who stuffed a family member into a locked box as punishment has been sentenced to death.More >
Woman who took pregnancy photos swarmed in bees mourns loss of baby
Woman who took pregnancy photos swarmed in bees treasures precious moments with baby
Woman who took pregnancy photos swarmed in bees treasures precious moments with baby
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >
Kansas man who posed for photo with dead wife spent time in Arizona
Kansas man who posed for photo with dead wife spent time in Arizona
A homeless man posed for photos with his dead wife, along with their newborn and toddler, before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room, according to court records.More >
A homeless man posed for photos with his dead wife, along with their newborn and toddler, before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room, according to court records.More >
Citizen takes action to solve burglary spree
Citizen takes action to solve burglary spree
It was early Monday morning and Chandler Police were responding to a break-in. Someone had stolen some items from a pickup truck. It was Eric Moran's pickup truck, which was parked in his driveway, in his gated community. This wasn't the first time it had happened.More >
It was early Monday morning and Chandler Police were responding to a break-in. Someone had stolen some items from a pickup truck. It was Eric Moran's pickup truck, which was parked in his driveway, in his gated community. This wasn't the first time it had happened.More >
Man accused of killing Glendale teacher appears in court on unrelated charges
Man accused of killing Glendale teacher appears in court on unrelated charges
The man police believe is behind the murder of a Glendale teacher, whose body was found in northern Arizona last month, appeared in court for unrelated charges Friday.More >
The man police believe is behind the murder of a Glendale teacher, whose body was found in northern Arizona last month, appeared in court for unrelated charges Friday.More >
Woman sentenced for killing expectant mom, stealing baby from her body
Woman sentenced for killing expectant mom, stealing baby from her body
A New York woman has been sentenced for killing her pregnant friend and cutting the baby out of the expectant mother's body on her wedding day.More >
A New York woman has been sentenced for killing her pregnant friend and cutting the baby out of the expectant mother's body on her wedding day.More >
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Trends and tips for a safe holiday season
Trends and tips for a safe holiday season
First of all, when it comes to purchasing an item, consumers should always ask for a gift receipt. Not only will the person getting the gift appreciate it, but so will the store.More >
First of all, when it comes to purchasing an item, consumers should always ask for a gift receipt. Not only will the person getting the gift appreciate it, but so will the store.More >
3 On Your Side
Peoria man says his tablet 'exploded'
Peoria man says his tablet 'exploded'
A Peoria man says his Samsung Galaxy Note tablet inexplicably caught fire recently but had a hard time dealing with Samsung over the issue.More >
A Peoria man says his Samsung Galaxy Note tablet inexplicably caught fire recently but had a hard time dealing with Samsung over the issue.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area homeowner hopes to get chandelier returned soon
Phoenix-area homeowner hopes to get chandelier returned soon
A sparkling and majestic looking chandelier currently sits inside a Phoenix repair shop where it's been for more than 3 years. And if it could talk, what a story it could tell.More >
A sparkling and majestic looking chandelier currently sits inside a Phoenix repair shop where it's been for more than 3 years. And if it could talk, what a story it could tell.More >
3 On Your Side
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
3 On Your Side
Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship later
Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship later
“There was a study recently that said 45 percent of people would rather skip the holidays altogether,” according to Kelsa Dickey, a financial coach here in the Valley. The reason, she says, is money issues.More >
“There was a study recently that said 45 percent of people would rather skip the holidays altogether,” according to Kelsa Dickey, a financial coach here in the Valley. The reason, she says, is money issues.More >
3 On Your Side
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apple's ongoing software glitches
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apple's ongoing software glitches
Apple keeps releasing new software to correct all the glitches, but just when it thinks everything it working, another glitch pops ups.More >
Apple keeps releasing new software to correct all the glitches, but just when it thinks everything it working, another glitch pops ups.More >
3 On Your Side
Some employers giving 'paid, paid vacations'
Some employers giving 'paid, paid vacations'
Catherine Shyu loves taking vacation. And she loves it even more that her boss pays her to do it. It’s part of his paid paid vacation policy.More >
Catherine Shyu loves taking vacation. And she loves it even more that her boss pays her to do it. It’s part of his paid paid vacation policy.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Alarming rise in fraudulent online pet ads
Alert: Alarming rise in fraudulent online pet ads
We've talked about pet scams before and what you need to look out for. Now the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning, in fact, the BBB says the majority of ads claiming to have a pet for sale are scams.More >
We've talked about pet scams before and what you need to look out for. Now the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning, in fact, the BBB says the majority of ads claiming to have a pet for sale are scams.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area residents band together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
Phoenix-area residents ban together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recoups $11,000 during October
3 On Your Side recoups $11,000 during October
3 On Your Side was able to help a lot of viewers in the month of October.More >
3 On Your Side was able to help a lot of viewers in the month of October.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
VIDEO: Tempe high school football coach, Norris Vaughn, aims for second state championship
VIDEO: Tempe high school football coach, Norris Vaughn, aims for second state championship
Tempe high school football coach, Norris Vaughn, aims for a second state championship for Mountain Pointe High School in 2017. Full story: http://bit.ly/2iqVjiRMore >
Tempe high school football coach, Norris Vaughn, aims for a second state championship for Mountain Pointe High School in 2017. Full story: http://bit.ly/2iqVjiRMore >
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Flooded cars in Arizona
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Flooded cars in Arizona
Thousands of flooded hurricane cars are already in Arizona. Can viewers spot the red flags of a water-logged wreck? 3 On Your Side puts them to the test - Tuesday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Thousands of flooded hurricane cars are already in Arizona. Can viewers spot the red flags of a water-logged wreck? 3 On Your Side puts them to the test - Tuesday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Friday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Is nuclear waste Arizona's newest import?
Friday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Is nuclear waste Arizona's newest import?
Is nuclear waste Arizona's newest import? "The problem is that if this stuff comes here it may never leave," said Steve Brittle with Don't Waste Arizona. "And then the next thing you know, Arizona becomes the nuclear dump." CBS 5 Investigates -- Friday at 10 p.m.More >
Is nuclear waste Arizona's newest import? "The problem is that if this stuff comes here it may never leave," said Steve Brittle with Don't Waste Arizona. "And then the next thing you know, Arizona becomes the nuclear dump." CBS 5 Investigates -- Friday at 10 p.m.More >
Globe man Pays it Forward to woman finding homes for therapy dogs
Globe man Pays it Forward to woman finding homes for therapy dogs
Michael Stewart had no idea what an impact therapy dogs could have, but he does now.More >
Michael Stewart had no idea what an impact therapy dogs could have, but he does now.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: Man accused of being in girl's closet faces judge
RAW VIDEO: Man accused of being in girl's closet faces judge
A man who police said was found in a teen girl's closet with photos of her and her underwear made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 16, 2017)More >
A man who police said was found in a teen girl's closet with photos of her and her underwear made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 16, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Woman thought she scored a dream job in Phoenix
VIDEO: Woman thought she scored a dream job in Phoenix
A woman said she moved to Phoenix thinking she had gotten a dream job but it turned out the company wasn't real. (Thursday, November 16, 2017)More >
VIDEO: John Allen sentenced to death
VIDEO: John Allen sentenced to death
The man convicted of murder in the death of a 10-year-old family member who had been stuffed in a box as punishment for taking a popsicle without permission has been sentenced to death. Full story @ https://goo.gl/pXgg7K. (Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017)More >
The man convicted of murder in the death of a 10-year-old family member who had been stuffed in a box as punishment for taking a popsicle without permission has been sentenced to death. Full story @ https://goo.gl/pXgg7K. (Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017)More >
Woman, 8-year-old daughter killed in RV fire in Yamhill County
Woman, 8-year-old daughter killed in RV fire in Yamhill County
Man arrested at Lenexa storage facility charged with abandoning wife's corpse, endangering children
Man arrested at Lenexa storage facility charged with abandoning wife's corpse, endangering children
A 35-year-old man has been charged with felonies in connection with dismembering and abandoning his wife’s corpse, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.More >
A 35-year-old man has been charged with felonies in connection with dismembering and abandoning his wife’s corpse, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.More >
RAW VIDEO: Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
RAW VIDEO: Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light show uses technology to create a visually stunning, more than one-mile driving attraction, that will immerse visitors in millions of holiday lights carefully synchronized to joyful holiday classics played over their FM dials.More >
Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light show uses technology to create a visually stunning, more than one-mile driving attraction, that will immerse visitors in millions of holiday lights carefully synchronized to joyful holiday classics played over their FM dials.More >