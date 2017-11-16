3 On Your Side

Trends and tips for a safe holiday season

First of all, when it comes to purchasing an item, consumers should always ask for a gift receipt. Not only will the person getting the gift appreciate it, but so will the store.

“I think retailers really appreciate when you ask for a gift receipt,” sad Felecia Thompson of the Phoenix Better Business Bureau. “It makes the return process a lot smoother if someone comes back to exchange or return the item."

Thompson also recommends before buying a product, particularly big-ticket items, make sure you ask about the warranty information. What's covered? What's not? And how long is the warranty?

"It's very important to not to be so dazzled by the price or the deal you're getting. You have to know how you're going to be covered if something goes wrong so the retailer can get the problem fixed or corrected," she said.

The BBB also suggests that you research products first before buying. For instance, read reviews and look for sales flyers.

You should also look out for phishing scams. Con-men frequently create fake links that look like a legitimate retailer in hopes that you'll click on it.

“So, they're hoping that you won't be paying attention and that you'll click on those links and you give them information because you think they are who they say they are. “You think you're dealing with a retailer and you're really not,” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “Absolutely,” she replied.

And finally, when you're out and about shopping, use Free Wi-Fi, just be careful when you’re on it.

“If you're on your bank account checking information or looking at your credit card information, those are things you want to avoid.”

Reviewing sensitive information on public Wi-Fi is very risky because your information could be compromised.

For more information and tips, visit the BBB.

