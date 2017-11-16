HMSHost Hosting Restaurant Job Fair

HMSHost, world leader in travel dining, is hosting a job fair to fill full-time positions at various restaurants located at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport including: Starbucks, Chelsea's Kitchen, La Grande Orange, Barrio Café, Cowboy Ciao, Sauce, Blanco Tacos & Tequila, Olive & Ivy, Modern Burger, and more!

Global restaurateur HMSHost is looking to hire permanent full-time associates for: Production/Line Cooks, Host/Hostess, Utilities/Dishwashers, and Cashiers. Pay ranges from $10-$13/hr. HMSHost offers an array of benefits from a 401K plan, Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurances, Vacation Pay, Sick Pay, Free Uniform, and a Free Parking/Bus Pass.

When: Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 1 p.m. 3 p.m.

Where: HMSHost offices: 1250 E Hadley Street, Suite 6, Phoenix, AZ 85034

To expedite an on-site interview, candidates should apply online prior to the event at http://jobs.hmshost.com/ and search Phoenix, AZ.

Attendees are urged to dress for success and bring a picture ID with current address, as well as a social security card, birth certificate, or U.S. passport.

See the lights and spread Holiday cheer with free movies at Pollack Cinemas

Once again, the most magical time of the year is upon us. Watch the magic of the holidays come to life on November 16th when more than a half a million holiday lights illuminate Pollack Tempe Cinemas Shopping Center home to Pollack Tempe Cinemas located on the corner of McClintock and Elliot Roads in Tempe. If you can't make it out on November 16th to the opening lighting ceremony, no need to fret. The holiday lights will be up all season until Sunday, Jan. 7th, 2018.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the FREE holiday movies will begin at 7 p.m. on November 16th. Seating is limited. Get in line early. The featured holiday films include "Jingle All the Way," "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "Polar Express," and "Shop Around the Corner." There will also be carolers greeting guests in front of the theater singing from 4:30-7:30 p.m. This will be an evening filled with holiday cheer that you and your family will not want to miss!

Get in line early - Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

For more information: http://pollacktempecinemas.com/

Pollack Tempe Cinemas

1825 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284

Phone: (480) 345-6461

Over 200 artifacts featured in new Pompeii exhibit

It might be one of the most significant exhibits to be featured at the Arizona Science Center, and it'll be opening this Saturday, Nov. 18. "Pompeii: The Exhibition" is a blockbuster show running through May 28, and brings to life the ill-fated Italian city that was devastated in 79 A.D. by the explosion of Mount Vesuvius. Excavators unearthed the city in 1748, and discovered that the remains of Pompeii were surprisingly well-preserved.

For more information: www.azscience.org

Admission: The exhibit is separate from Arizona Science Center admission. $11.95 for adults; $9.95 for children ages 3 to 17. Free for children younger than 2. Arizona Science Center member pricing is $9.95 for adults; $7.95 for children. Admission to the Arizona Science Center is $18 for adults; $13 for children ages 3 to 17; $16 for seniors.

Arizona Science Center,

600 E. Washington St., Phoenix.AZ 85004

602-716-2000

PGA Jr. League Championship in Scottsdale

More than 75 junior golfers under the age of 13 will compete at Grayhawk Golf Club Thursday, Nov. 16 through Sunday the 19th during the junior golf national championship. The eight teams are divided into two divisions and play each other in a series of round-robin, nine-hole matches, utilizing a two-person, scramble format.

For more information about PGA Jr. League, visit: www.PGAJLG.com

Grayhawk Golf Club

8620 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Website: https://grayhawkgolf.com/#

Phone: (480) 502-1800

Annual Holiday Bake Sale for a good cause

With Thanksgiving just one week away, the Culinary Arts and Commercial Baking programs at the East Valley Institute of Technology are getting ready for their annual holiday bake sale. All proceeds will support EVIT's culinary and baking programs.

Orders for baked goods are being taken through Nov. 17. Orders can be picked up from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20 and Tuesday, Nov. 21 in the Culinary Banquet Hall at EVIT's Dr. A. Keith Crandell (Main) Campus, 1601 W. Main St., Mesa. EVIT will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

This year's menu of items includes: pumpkin, apple, cranberry apple and pecan pies; frosted brownies and butterscotch pecan blondie bars; French (white), whole wheat and cottage cheese dill rolls; and pumpkin toffee, banana walnut and cranberry orange quick breads. Other baked items, sweet potato casserole, cranberry orange relish and whipped cream also will be available for sale on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.

Orders can be placed by phone at (480) 461-4132, by email at bakery@evit.com, or online at https://squareup.com/store/evit-bakery. Payment can also be made when picking up items.

All items contain gluten; gluten-free items are not available. All items are made in a facility where nuts are present; cross-contamination is always a possibility.

East Valley Institute of Technology.

1601 West Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85201

How to be your own #1 fan

We can all be our own worst critique. But how do you silence those negative thoughts and become your own #1 fan? We talk to Author and Confidence Coach Kathryn Orford, whose new book is the subject of a new Hollywood release called "Butterfly Caught."

1. Stop allowing your inner critic to run the show.

2. Stop playing what I call the "compare and despair game." Instead turn it into "compare and dare to

be the best version of you"

3. Find a pic of yourself age 18months to 2 yrs. old and treat yourself as tenderly as you would that

little child.

4. Your past doesn't have to dictate your future. Start telling yourself a "new story."

For more information on the book, to view online courses visit: www.becomeyournumberonefan.com

At the Movies: "Justice League" opens in theatres

Who's going to save the world now that Superman is dead? Yeah, in case you missed "Batman v Superman" a few years ago, that's what happens at the very end of the film. Enter Batman and Wonder Woman, who recruit a team of superheroes in "Justice League". Tara Hitchcock headed to London to sit down with the cast.

For more information on the movie, "Justice League" visit: http://www.justiceleaguethemovie.com/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

Bill Bellamy performing at Stand Up Live

You probably first heard his name in the MTV VJ days. Recently, Bellamy has guest-starred on USA's WHITE COLLAR and appeared on several episodes of Tyler Perry's MEET THE BROWNS on TBS. Catch him Thursday through Sunday at Standup Live in Phoenix.

For more information: http://phoenix.standuplive.com/event.cfm?id=490321

Stand Up Live

50 W. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Box Office #: (480) 719-6100

Dr. Redcross warns about flu season in the US and the Benefits of Exercise Cramming

Dr. Redcross warns about flu season in US

If Australia is any predictor of what could happen in the America this year, Dr. Ken Redcross says we better prepare for flu season like we would a wildfire or a hurricane. Before you get hit with one of these common fall and winter health ailments: cold, flu or winter sore throats, he will share with your audience how to tell the difference between the symptoms, when you should see a doctor and what three seasonal solutions for each ailment can help you prepare.

Dr. Redcross says the most important thing you can do is practice preventative measures and stock up on fall and winter cold remedies and nutrients you may need for the season. The U.S. government suggests all citizens stock a two-week supply of water and food, necessary prescription drugs and nonprescription drugs in case of flu quarantines or other emergencies. Before you get hit with one of these common fall and winter health ailments: cold, flu or winter sore throats, he will share with your audience how to tell the difference between the symptoms, when you should see a doctor and what three seasonal solutions for each ailment can help you prepare.

Exercise cramming can be good for you

Only 1 in 3 adults get the CDC's recommended amount of exercise each week, as most Americans are pressed for time making a living sitting five days week. But there is some encouraging news! A recent study from JAMA finds the irregular exercise routine kept by weekend fitness enthusiasts might still reap health benefits similar to a more ideal daily exercise schedule.

The study compared adults who worked out throughout the week to adults who jammed a week's worth of exercise into two days. The findings showed that compared to the adults who reported no exercise activities, weekend warriors and regular exercisers had about a 40 percent lower risk of death due to cardiovascular disease, 30 percent lower risk of overall death and 18 percent lower risk of death due to cancer.

For more information on Dr. Redcross visit his website: http://drredcross.com/

Garden Guy: Sick tree treatment and how to keep your trees healthy

The immune systems of tree's, which are kept in a stable, stress-free, condition are able to resist the infestation of insects and microbes, and there are simple, all organic, ways in which you may maintain the health of your tree's. The first thing you must do is to stop using chemical pesticides and fertilizers high in nitrogen. The chemical pesticides will kill the beneficial microbes, nematodes, and insects, which actually help maintain balance within the tree. High nitrogen fertilizers will not properly feed your trees, will contaminate soil, and will also destroy the chemistry of the tree's soil. You will instead want to turn to all organic products, which will properly feed your tree while working with the beneficial insects, nematodes, and microbes. To begin, I suggest foliar feeding, which involves spraying the leaves, limbs, twigs, and trunk with Extreme Juice once a month. Compost tea, which is made by soaking or steeping compost in water, works well as a fertilizer and can be applied as a soil drench. Finally, cornmeal will assist in fighting diseases in your trees."

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

