Scottsdale's OdySea Aquarium announced as 'America's Best Restroom'

The Cintas Corporation announced Scottsdale's OdySea Aquarium as "America's Best Restroom" winner Thursday.

OdySea Aquarium, located off the Loop 101 and East Via de Ventura, beat out nine other finalists in the 2017 competition including Doughnut Plant in New York and La Boucherie on 71 in Los Angeles.

"From Penguin Point to our SeaTrek Helmet Diving, we have countless amazing attractions, and now we can add our restrooms to that list," said Dr. Amram Knishinsky, founder of OdySea Aquarium. "We're proud to accept the award and are extremely grateful to everyone who voted for us."

The OdySea Aquarium will receive the "royal restroom treatment" from Cintas as the winner of their 16th annual contest. Included in the royal restroom treatment is $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning to keep their restrooms "Ready for the Workday."

"This fun, engaging contest shines a spotlight on trending toilets while also conveying a critical message that restroom hygiene impacts the success of a business," said Sean Mulcahey, marketing manager at Cintas Corporations. "This year, the local community of Scottsdale rallied together and showed that there is value in a restroom that's creative and memorable for guests."

All ten finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements.

