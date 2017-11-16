Judge reduces bond for mother of Mesa mom who went missing with baby

Mugshots of Roland Jones (left), Cassandra Yusko-Jones, parents of missing Madeline Jones who was last seen with her son, William Jones-Gouchenour in Mesa. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The mother of once-missing Madeline Jones, who was found in California with her baby, appeared in court Thursday morning.

Cassandra Jones and her husband Roland face charges of custodial interference and false reporting to law enforcement.

Authorities say they allegedly falsely reported their daughter, Madeline, and grandchild, William Jones-Gouchenour, missing back in June.

In court Thursday, a judge ordered that Cassandra Jones' bail be reduced to $5,000 cash. If released, she would also have to wear an ankle monitor and have no contact whatsoever with the victim or the co-defendant.

Roland Jones was previously bailed out under same conditions.

Cassandra Jones had asked the judge to release her, saying she has lost 25 pounds already due to poor nutrition in jail.

Prosecutors said she is "cold and calculating," calling her a dangerous liar and a flight risk.

Roland and Cassandra were arrested in September at Phoenix Sky Harbor Internation Airport and were handed over to the Mesa Police Department.

Three months later, Madeline and William were found safe in California. Police say the disappearance of Madeline and William was all an act to keep the baby from his father, who shared custody with Madeline.

Police believe Roland and Cassandra were in on the plan from the beginning.

Madeline was arrested by police in October and later pleaded not guilty to two counts of custodial interference. Her bond was reduced to a $5,000 cash bond.

William has since been reunited with his father.

Cassandra Jones is due back in court December 18 for a pre-trial hearing.

