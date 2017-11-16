Arizona Sen. John McCain honored for 63 years of service to nation

Arizona Sen. John McCain was honored at "Salute to the Chief" for his 63 years of service to the nation and U.S. Navy Wednesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Sen. John McCain was honored at "Salute to the Chief" for his 63 years of service to the nation and U.S. Navy Wednesday.

General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the Army, hosted a special Twilight Tattoo performance to recognize Sen. McCain for over 60 years of dedicated service to the nation and the U.S. Navy at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia.

Twilight Tattoo is a live-action military pageant featuring soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment and the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own."

During the honoring, McCain spoke of how much he looks up to those who have served and who currently serve in the armed services. He also said how important it is to find strong role models and to strive to be like them.

Thank you @ArmyChiefStaff & @MDW_USARMY for the wonderful "Salute from the Chief" Twilight Tattoo performance last night. We are so proud of our service members! pic.twitter.com/EBfZ1JOf0e — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 15, 2017

