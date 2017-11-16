City of Phoenix aims to be zero-waste city by 2050

November 15, known as "America Recycles Day", was officially named Phoenix Recycles Day by Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The City of Phoenix has set a goal during the newly declared "Phoenix Recycles Day" to be a zero-waste city by 2050. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The City of Phoenix has set a goal during the newly declared "Phoenix Recycles Day" to be a zero-waste city by 2050.

November 15, known as "America Recycles Day," was officially named Phoenix Recycles Day by Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton.

Through an initiative called "Reimagine Phoenix," the city hopes to become a zero-waste city by 2050.

The program is designed to increase the waste diversion rate from landfills by 40 percent in just three years.

By participating through Recyclebank, residents can earn and redeem points to use on discounts at over 200 businesses locally and nationally.

Residents can sign up at www.recyclebank.com/phoenix.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.