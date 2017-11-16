10 restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in the Phoenix area

Thanksgiving Day is approaching fast. For those who have to work on the holiday or just want to leave the cooking to someone else, we've got a list of 10 Phoenix area restaurants serving a Thanksgiving feast so you don't have to!

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse is serving a full Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. The dinner includes a choice of soup or salad, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, sage dressing, sweet potatoes, steamed broccoli and fresh cranberry sauce. The full meal is $19.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids 12 and under.

Black Angus has locations all around the Valley and they recommend making a reservation for Thanksgiving Day.

Chompie's

Chompie's New York Deli is open until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Their dinner includes sliced oven roasted turkey breast, homemade stuffing, homemade gravy, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, candied yams, homestyle green beans, fresh baked dinner rolls and sliced apple or pumpkin pie for dessert. The meal is $19.99 per person and is available for dine in or carry out.

Chompie's has locations all around the Valley.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel boasts Thanksgiving Day as their busiest day of the year. The country restaurant serves a full Thanksgiving meal complete with turkey and gravy, a sampling of sugar cured ham, sweet potato casserole with pecans, cranberry relish, choice of country side, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins and a slice of Pumpkin Pie. The price for all this is just $12.99 for adults and $6.99 for kids 12 and under.

Cracker Barrel has locations all around the Valley.

Denny's

Denny's is a go-to when it comes always-open dining and Thanksgiving Day is no different. Their Thanksgiving meal includes carved turkey breast, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce and your choice of two sides for $10.69. Their turkey and dressing dinner is available from October through January 6.

Denny's is open 24 hours a day and has locations all over.

District American Kitchen and Wine Bar

For a higher-end dining experience on Thanksgiving Day, check out District inside the Sheraton Hotel. Their Thanksgiving meal is served from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The dinner includes a choice of sweet potato bisque or a harvest green salad, autumn cider roasted turkey with savory gravy, cornbread and andouille stuffing, toasted marshmallow yams, green bean casserole with crispy shallots, smashed potatoes and gravy and house made cranberry sauce. The full meal is $38 per person and $19 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are strongly recommended.

District American Kitchen is inside the Sheraton Hotel at 320 N. 3rd Street in Phoenix.

Dominick's Steakhouse

For even fancier fare, Dominick's Steakhouse will offer a Thanksgiving special starting at 1 p.m. Their meal includes savory turkey, Chef Marc Lupino’s special childhood stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and black truffle whipped potatoes. The price for this meal is $59 a person. Their sister restaurant, Steak 44 is offering the same Thanksgiving deal.

Dominick's Steakhouse is located at 15169 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. Steak 44 is located at 5101 N. 44th Street in Phoenix.

Golden Corral

The restaurant known for its reasonably priced buffet will add a Thanksgiving touch for the holiday. Their buffet will have all the regular items along with turkey, ham, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce and holiday pies.

Golden Corral has locations all over the Valley. Check with your local location for special holiday hours.

Hotel Valley Ho

For a more upscale buffet, try the Hotel Valley Ho Thanksgiving Buffet at the Sands Restaurant inside Hotel Valley Ho. The buffet includes a selection of salads, potatoes, stuffing, honey ham, turkey and sweets. The buffet is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and reservations are required. The price is $59 per person and $19 per child 12 and under.

If you'd like a four course meal instead of a buffet, try the Thanksgiving dinner at ZuZu Restaurant also inside Hotel Valley Ho. The meal includes an artichoke and fennel tart, roasted pumpkin soup, turkey plate that includes sage giblet gravy, apple pecan sourdough stuffing, baked yam and marshmallow casserole, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and cranberry apple relish, with dessert choice of pumpkin or chocolate pie. This meal is served from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving day and is $45 a person.

Sands and ZuZu are both located inside the Hotel Valley Ho at 6850 E. Main Street in Scottsdale.

Padre Murphy's

If you want to watch football while you dine out on Thanksgiving, look no further than Padre Murphy's in Glendale. The sports bar and grill is offering a Thanksgiving Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that includes all the holiday favorites from turkey and stuffing to yams and pumpkin pie. The price is $22.50 for adults and $6.99 for kids 12 and under.

Padre Murphy's is located at 4338 W Bell Road in Glendale.

Fleming's Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming's Steakhouse is offering a four course meal on Thanksgiving Day starting at 11 a.m. The meal includes a choice of salad or lobster bisque, roasted turkey breast with gravy, fresh cranberry, orange and cinnamon sauce, brioche bread stuffing, served with roasted sweet potatoes with marshmallow, green beans with bacon onion and almond, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and a choice of pumpkin pie or carrot cake for dessert. This meal is $50 per person. They also offer a kids' version for $15 per child.

Fleming's Steakhouse and Wine Bar has locations all over the Valley.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

