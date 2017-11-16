BBQ fundraiser held for injured Phoenix PD officer

Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks were served and all proceeds went to the family. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A barbecue fundraiser was held by the Phoenix Police Department for one of their officers after he was injured during an off-duty accident in October. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A barbecue fundraiser was held by the Phoenix Police Department for one of their officers after he was injured during an off-duty accident in October.

Phoenix police officer Stephen Outram, along with his wife and two children, were heading out of town for the weekend when they were involved in a serious car accident on S.R. 87.

[RELATED: Injured police officer now needs your help]

The crash caused critical injuries to Outram and serious injuries to his wife. Luckily, Outram's children avoided any serious injuries in the collision.

Phoenix police Sgt. Alan Pfohl said Outram is still in life-threatening condition as he continues to receive critical care at a local hospital. Outram's injuries will prevent him from ever returning to work.

With a lack of income to support the Outram family during this difficult time, the Phoenix Police Department held a fundraiser at the PLEA office in Phoenix from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Hundreds showed up to the fundraiser to support the Outram family. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks were served and all proceeds went to the family.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.