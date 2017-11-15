Teen girl hospitalized after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

Police said the driver remained on scene and there were no signs of impairment. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A teen girl was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after being hit by a car in west Phoenix on Wednesday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Sgt. Vincent Lewis with Phoenix police said evidence and witness accounts determined that the 16-year-old girl entered the crosswalk abruptly and tried to run across the roadway when approaching vehicles were close enough to present a hazard.

One vehicle was able to stop in time, but another did not see the girl and struck her.

Lewis said the driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment. The girl remains in the hospital in extremely critical condition.

