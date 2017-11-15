Suspicious item prompts closure of checkpoints at Sky Harbor Airport

Two security checkpoints and the eastbound up ramp on the west end of Terminal 4 were closed Wednesday night at Sky Harbor due to a suspicious item.

Police were currently investigating the suspicious item in Terminal 4, according to a spokeswoman for Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

As a precaution, the A and D security checkpoints were closed.

The eastbound up ramp for traffic on the west end of terminal 4 was also closed.

Just after 10 p.m., police said the situation was resolved and were working to return to normal operations. Police were also working to open all curbs and checkpoints.

