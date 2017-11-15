Police investigating after dogs found dumped in Laveen

­­­­­­Phoenix police are investigating after as many as four dead animals were found dumped in Laveen.

Two separate dogs were discovered dead in pet crates off of Roeser Road. Police say a third case is “yet unsubstantiated.”

One of the crated animals was reported Tuesday by Jerrard Brown, a Laveen resident, who discovered the animal as he was picking up his child from school.

“People use the excuse ‘oh, I don’t have the money,'” says Brown. “There’s a lot of resources that don’t cost any money, but you also have to figure out how to just open your mouth and ask.”

A possible dead animal was discovered Wednesday afternoon by an AZ Family crew covering the issue. A suspicious ice chest wrapped in a black trash bag was reported to Phoenix police. Investigators carefully removed the lid to find what appeared to be an extremely decomposed animal inside. An officer at the scene said it did not appear to be human because it had fur.

On Thursday, Phoenix police said a necropsy determined that the fourth animal was "old fish and beer" in the ice chest. It was not a dog.

Anyone with information is urged to call Phoenix Police Department.

