GCU, nonprofit debuts new facility to help fight cyberattacks

One in three Americans get hacked every day and the FBI needs cyber agents to protect the U.S. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The facility is free and open to the public. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The 4,500-square-foot space is loaded with laptops, servers and other equipment to help train people how to fight back against high-tech criminals. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Grand Canyon University has teamed up with a nonprofit to help train people to fight against cyberattacks.

The Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance (ACTRA) debuted the Valley's second Arizona Cyber Warfare Range (AZCWR) at the school's campus on Wednesday.

The 4,500-square-foot space is loaded with laptops, servers and other equipment to help train people how to fight back against high-tech criminals.

One in three Americans get hacked every day and the FBI needs cyber agents to protect the U.S. There are thousands of well-paying cyber jobs available and ACTRA hopes this range will help train people for those jobs.

[RELATED: Giant Equifax data breach: 143 million people could be affected]

"The FBI needs cyber agents to go continue to protect us. The FBI is sadly lacking," said John Iannarelli, a retired FBI executive. "This is a war we can't afford to lose."

For Renae Neaville, a GCU sophomore, she comes to the lab after class to improve her skills.

"It's cool to come here and be in the act of cyberwarfare to attack our attackers," Neaville said.

The facility is free and open to the public. Volunteers will be there to help anyone interested in improving their cybersecurity skills with practical cyber defense training in areas such as cracking passwords, cloning keycards, breaking into computer systems and more.

According to data from Cyberseek, there are 7,200 open positions in Arizona and roughly 300,000 nationally.

The AZCWR is open from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

The first facility was opened in 2012 in Mesa.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.