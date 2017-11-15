Glendale Glitters preps for huge holiday light show

The city of Glendale is preparing for its huge holiday light show that illuminates the town every holiday season.

On Wednesday, crews began testing lights for Glendale Glitters, which officially begins Friday, November 24.

The 16-block holiday lighting display features some 1.6 million glittering lights, turning the town into a winter wonderland.

The buildings in the square around Murphy Park will be wrapped in colored lights, and the rest of downtown will be covered in white lights.

Glendale Glitters remains the state’s largest free holiday light display, and offers free admission and free parking shuttles from Glendale Community College (on 59th Avenue north of Olive.)

Visitors will also find their traditional festival favorites, including holiday entertainment, food, gifts, a winter wonderland and petting zoo, shopping and, the big guy himself, Santa Claus.

The glittering magic of Glendale’s holiday light display remains lit nightly through Jan. 6, 2018, from 5 – 11 p.m. each evening.

