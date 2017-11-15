LiAna Enriquez’s Smoked Pozole (Posole) -- The Simple Version

Pozole (or Posole) is a traditional Mexican soup made with hominy and meat, traditionally pork but you can also use beef. I use whatever is on sale and looks like the best cut of meat.

I always make this soup during some of the “cooler” holidays. Every year I kick off the “Pozole Holiday Season” on Halloween. My family already knows and looks forward to the big pot of Pozole simmering on the stove Halloween night.

I call this the “simple” version because for this recipe I’m not using homemade red chili, which is a whole other recipe and time consuming. But it is traditionally made with homemade red chili from the pods. So, if you know how and prefer to make your own red chili, go for it! It will make it even more delicious!

Here’s my disclaimer guys. I never measure anything (and I LOVE to cook), which is why it was hard for me to write out this recipe. I do things in pinches, approximations, and eyeball measurements, so the KEY in this recipe is to taste, taste, taste, and taste along the way.

Happy tasting!

Ingredients

5 Lbs. Pork shoulder or Chuck Roast, cut into cubes or shred with forks after it’s cooked and tender

1-2 large smoked pork bones or smoked ham hock (rinse off)

5+ cups beef broth

1 whole garlic head (not necessary to peel the entire head just take off what easily comes off)

1 whole onion (peeled but not necessary to chop)

3-ish tablespoons Knorr beef bouillon

1-2 tablespoons of salt

1/2 tablespoon or small handful of oregano

1/4 tablespoon or four pinches of pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Small handful of Montreal Seasoning (optional)

1 16oz container of frozen New Mexico Red Chile

3-5 tablespoons of New Mexico ground chili powder (add more or less depending on how spicy you like it)

1 28-oz. can Las Palmas Red Chili Sauce

2 large (105-108 oz.) cans of white hominy (drained & rinsed

Directions

In a big pot add your broth and add in all the ingredients including the meat, EXCEPT for the hominy. Fill the pot 3/4 full of water. As it boils, the water will reduce and allow room to add the hominy when it’s time.

Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat and simmer 3-4 hours until the meat is completely tender and able to easily fall apart with a fork. If liquid goes below ½ full, add more water. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and/or beef bouillon to taste (you will likely need more than you expect, so continue to taste, taste, taste).

Once the meat is tender and cooked add the drained hominy. Simmer for another 30 minutes.

Remove smoked pork bones/ham hock, whole onion and garlic cloves.

Taste again for salt.

Garnishes that I always serve (everyone picks and chooses what to add to their bowl)

Lots of Lime/Lemon wedges

Sliced/chopped radishes

Chopped cilantro

Shredded cabbage

Corn tortillas

Bolillo bread rolls

Enjoy!

This makes enough for a HUGE pot of Pozole that feeds about 40-50 people. If you want to make less, reduce ingredients by about half.

