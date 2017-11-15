3 arrested for marijuana operation in Kingman strip club

Authorities say a Kingman strip club was used as a front to illegally sell marijuana.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested Monday after search warrants were served.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Trish Carter says the raid was the culmination of a four-month investigation conducted by a taskforce.

According to investigators, 38-year-old John Monteiro and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Jordan Peterman, are accused of peddling marijuana inside the club.

Both have medical marijuana patient cards.

Monteiro has been booked on nearly 30 felony charges including conspiracy to sell and transport marijuana, use of an electronic communication device and money laundering. Peterman faces nearly 50 counts of similar offenses.

A third suspect, 52-year-old Manuel Williams of Golden Valley, was also arrested on two drug-related charges.

Charges are pending against three others.

