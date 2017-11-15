Cameron Ridle loves Paula Deen's Not Yo' Mama's Banana Pudding

This recipe specifically is the one we use. It's a hit on Paula Deen's website (almost a five-spoon rating) and it's my holiday request every year!

Ingredients

1 (12 oz) container frozen whipped topping, thawed, or equal amount sweetened whipped cream

1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (8 oz) package cream cheese, softened

2 cups milk

1 (5 oz) box instant French vanilla pudding mix

6 to 8 bananas, sliced

2 bags chessmen cookies

Directions

Line the bottom of a 13x9x2-inch dish with 1 bag of cookies and layer bananas on top.

In a bowl, combine the milk and pudding mix and blend well using a handheld electric mixer.

Using another bowl, combine the cream cheese and condensed milk together and mix until smooth. Fold the whipped topping into the cream cheese mixture.

Add the cream cheese mixture to the pudding mixture and stir until well blended.

Pour the mixture over the cookies and bananas and cover with the remaining cookies.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

