Google: Phoenix's search trends and travel times on Thanksgiving

Time is of the essence as Thanksgiving creeps closer, making Google everyone’s best friend.

The search engine has collected data from past Thanksgivings and calculated the most-searched items during the holiday.

According to Google's map of the United States and every state's search statistics, Arizona's No. 1 search is for parking lots.

Google said that departments stores are the most commonly searched for location, but that is disregarding the popularity of department stores throughout the year.

The search engine said, "If instead we focus on locations that are searched during the holiday far more than normal, we find that ham shops are the most popular."

Popular local searches within Phoenix for the overall holiday include finding grocery stores and supermarkets. A lot of these searches will also include the hours the stores are open, making it a little easier to make sure you're not headed to an already closed grocery store.

Google has also made recommendations for the safest times to hit the road due to high volume travel.

The best time to leave Phoenix before the holiday is Wednesday at 3:00 AM. The worst time to leave is twelve hours later at 3:00 PM.

The best time to come back into the city after Thanksgiving is on Friday at 4:00 AM. The worst time to come back would be Saturday at 3:00 PM.

If you aren't going to be in the Valley for the holiday, Google has found the same travel statistics for other major cities around the United States.

For more fun statistics about searches through Google during the Thanksgiving holiday, you can visit googletrends.github.io/ for more interactive charts and information.

