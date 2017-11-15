MCSO: McDonald's worker, boyfriend arrested for faking robbery

A woman and her boyfriend were arrested after Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies said they faked an armed robbery so they could steal the cash.

According to deputies Ashley Stewart, 24, called 911, saying she was robbed of more than $22,000 while trying to deposit the money for McDonald's at a Western National Bank in Gila Bend on Monday.

She said a black man wearing all black held her at gunpoint, stole the cash and then ran off into the desert.

There was no surveillance video.

While detectives questioned Stewart, she later admitted that she wasn't robbed at all and later admitted the whole incident was fake, MCSO said.

"The story was inconsistent with what everything that was happening, times, location what she parked, descriptions were just not matching up," said Sgt. Aldo Felix with MCSO.

She said she came up with the scam with her boyfriend, Alexander Reyna, 35, and they would split the cash after the fake robbery, detectives said.

Both were then arrested.

"She and her boyfriend were trying to use that money to buy a new house or an apartment," Felix said.

Stewart was booked on one count of theft of controlled property and one count of false reporting to law enforcement. Reyna faces one count of theft of controlled property.

The pair has been released.

