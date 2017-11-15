Kingman 4th-grader arrested for bringing replica BB gun to school

Kingman police have arrested an 11-year-old student for reportedly bringing a replica BB gun to school

The incident happened Tuesday, November 14.

The fourth-grade student was arrested on felony charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing an educational facility and misdemeanor weapons misconduct.

The investigation began when school officials at Desert Willow Elementary School were notified that a student had been displaying a BB gun to other students.

School officials immediately contacted Kingman police, who responded and made contact with the student.

At that time it was confirmed that the BB gun was a replica handgun.

The investigation determined that the student had brought the replica BB gun to school in his backpack and had shown it to numerous students, several of whom reported it to school officials.

Investigators determined that the student made statements and was acting in a manner to show off to fellow students.

The student, who police say had ongoing disciplinary issues, was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility. The Kingman Unified School District and Desert Willow Elementary School are handling the situation in accordance with school and district policies.

