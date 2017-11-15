Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens

Getting into the holiday spirit is just a short drive away.

Load up the car and drive through the Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light spectacular. The attraction near the Interstate 17 and Jomax Road is 1 mile long with lights and video synchronized to holiday classics played over the FM radio.

[RELATED: What 'Illumination: Symphony of Light' might look like]

With more than 1 million lights in the display, it takes approximately 25 minutes to drive through. At the end of the light display, guests can choose to enter Holiday Boulevard. The winter playland has a 30-foot spiral tree light sculpture, a walk-thru ornament, a giant snowman, Santa’s village, kid’s jumper land, food trucks, selfie stations, cotton candy and other yummy treats to enjoy.

[RELATED: Phoenix Zoo lights up the holiday season with ZooLights]

If you’re hoping to give back this holiday season, every Thursday Illumination will give a discount for people who bring nonperishable food items. Guests can receive $1 off admissions, up to $5, for every item donated to St. Mary’s Food Bank. A portion of each admission will also go to benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

[RELATED: Glendale Glitters to light up the night]

Illumination opened on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. It will be open throughout the holiday season until Jan. 14, 2018. Tickets can be purchased online at illuminationaz.com for just $29.50 per car or for $32 per car at the door.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.