Phoenix-area homeowner hopes to get chandelier returned soon

A sparkling and majestic looking chandelier currently sits inside a Phoenix repair shop where it's been for more than three years. And if it could talk, what a story it could tell.

It's a story Olivia Fell knows all too well.

"It's huge. It takes up the entire center of the table."

Fell owns the rather expensive chandelier and says it used to hang from her dining room ceiling until it was damaged in a house fire back in 2014.

"It was beautiful. It hung here in the dining room. The only damaged to that was like smoke damage."

Fell says the chandelier was removed and taken to a Valley company that specializes in restoration and the good news is the chandelier was fixed.

"This is the chandelier after they repaired it the first time."

The photo of the chandelier was taken from inside the repair shop, but getting it looking like new took an enormous amount of time.

"It took a year almost a year, a year and a half to get it restored because he had to order all these special pieces from Europe."

The restored chandelier should have come home to Fell where it could hang from her ceiling. However, it got damaged and broke once again when it was being delivered to her home in a delivery van that crashed.

And once again it went back to that repair shop where more parts from Europe had to be reordered.

"It's so frustrating, I just want to be done with it."

After another year and a half of being restored a second time, the chandelier was finally ready to be delivered.

Except this time, a third problem. The repair shop refused to release the chandelier and Fell says she didn't know why.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved. We discovered that Fell still owed the restoration company around $4,800 and unless she paid, the repair shop couldn't release the chandelier. Realizing the hiccup, Fell made two separate payments totaling $4,800 and she's now ready to get her chandelier back.

Fell says, it's been a long, tough three years.

"It's a burden. It's never ending. It's a drama that I'm living."

