Mother tells dispatcher 'I just delivered a baby in my car!'

Shannon Geisi delivered a baby while she was driving. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The 911 call was released where a woman told a dispatcher she just delivered a baby while driving. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Shannon Geisi made headlines last week for delivering a baby while driving and now the 911 call she made to dispatchers has been released.

"I just delivered a baby in my car," she told the dispatcher.

"Is somebody else driving you?" the dispatcher asked.

"No!" replied Geisi.

She added that only her daughter was in the car.

She was close to the hospital already so no ambulance was needed. The dispatcher called Scottsdale Abrazo hospital to let them know Geisi was on her way.

Geisi and her baby Sebastion are happy and healthy.

