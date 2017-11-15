Brandon Lee digs Easy Pumpkin Pie Bars (from The First Year)

"This recipe is a cross between pumpkin pie bars and pumpkin cake," writes Beth of The First Year. "The crust is made from a box of yellow cake mix with melted butter to form more of a cookie/cake bottom. The filling is just like pumpkin pie filling."

Ingredients

1 box of yellow cake mix, 15.25 oz

1/2 cup butter, melted (1 stick)

1 can pure pumpkin, 15 oz

2 eggs

1 can sweetened condensed milk, 14oz

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9x13 inch pan with cooking spray.

In a mixing bowl, combine the yellow cake mix and melted butter until a thick ball of dough forms. Press the dough evenly into the 9x13 inch pan.

In another mixing bowl, combine the can of pumpkin, eggs, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, salt, and pumpkin pie spice and beat with an electric mixer for 2 minutes or until the mixture is combined and smooth. Pour the filling on top of the crust. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow the bars to cool before cutting.

