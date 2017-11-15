AZGFD: $8,000 reward offered for information on death of bull elk

Pictured above is an example of a bull elk. The one killed near Happy Jack was a 7-by-7 point elk, which describes the number of points on their antlers as an identifier. (Source: Show Low Chamber of Commerce)

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking the public for any information on the suspicious death of a bull elk in southeast of Flagstaff near Happy Jack.

A reward of up to $8,000 would be available for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the death of the elk. The Arizona Elk Society is offering an additional reward of up to $2,500 for a conviction in the case.

Game and Fish officials were alerted to the death of the elk by hunters who came across the body on Nov. 4. The bull had been scavenged by bears, leading investigators to believe that it had been dead for several days prior to the find.

“We hope the public will come forward,” said Garrett Fabian, wildlife manager. “This animal was not taken during the regular bull elk hunting season, and it’s a shame to see that it died under suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-352-0700, or visit azgfd.gov/ogt_form and refer to case #17-004310. Callers can remain anonymous upon request.

