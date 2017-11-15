Yetta Gibson suggests Thanksgiving Leftover Nachos (from Sugar & Soul Co)

I'm not much of a cook, but if you're looking for something fun to make with your Thanksgiving leftovers, this recipe from Rebecca Hubbekk of SugarAndSoul.co looks delicious!

"These Thanksgiving Leftover Nachos are a great use for all that extra food sitting in your fridge after that big Turkey Day meal!" she wrote on her website. "You’ll love how the cozy flavors of Thanksgiving are topped off with a little spice and tortilla chips for a meal or snack that’s perfect for a weekend of binge-watching TV!"

Ingredients

1 5.5-ounce bag Buck Wild Jalapeno Jack Tortilla Chips

2 tablespoons of butter

1 red onion diced

1 orange bell pepper diced

1 5.5-ounce bag Buck Wild Garlic Sea Salt Tortilla Chips

2 cups leftover stuffing

2 cups leftover turkey shredded

1/4 teaspoon ground red cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup jellied cranberry sauce (Rebecca prefers whole berry)

1 cup shredded cheddar or Mexican cheese

1 jalapeno pepper diced small

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional:

Sour cream

Gravy

Salsa

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a large skillet, melt the butter and saute the diced onions and orange bell pepper until onions are translucent, stirring frequently.Line a large baking sheet, preferably one with a lipped edge, with aluminum foil and spread the Tortilla Chips out over the surface of it.

Use your hands to break up pieces of the stuffing and sprinkle over the chips.

In a medium bowl, combine the turkey, red cayenne pepper, chili powder, and garlic powder and mix until turkey is evenly coated with seasonings, then sprinkle over the chips.

Use a spoon to add the cranberry sauce over the chips, make sure to stir the cranberry sauce first so it can be spread easier.

Sprinkle with cheese and bake for 15 to 20 minutes until cheese is melted and content are warmed throughout.

Sprinkle with fresh, finely diced jalapeno and salt and pepper.

Serve with sour cream, gravy, and salsa, if desired.

[MORE: Holiday recipes from Arizona's Family | Table of contents]

[AND IF THAT'S NOT ENOUGH: Recipes | GMAZ Recipes | Your Life Arizona Recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.