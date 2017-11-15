Carissa Planalp's Grandma’s Ambrosia

I’m a single woman with a cat. I’ve never had to take on Thanksgiving cooking.

Sure, I’ve followed some box instructions before, helped out in the kitchen, even had to heat up my own Michelina’s cheese wheels when I was not able to make it home for the holiday, but as far back as I can remember my grandmother has served up her ambrosia for turkey day.

Shout out to Shirley Wright who knows how to Hit ‘Em With the Hein with this easy-to-make dessert!

Ingredients

2 cans of mixed fruit cocktail, drained

1 can of mandarin oranges, drained

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup of mini marshmallows

1 tub of Cool Whip

1/2 cup of maraschino cherries, drained

Shredded coconut, as much as you want!

Directions

Literally, throw all of this into a large mixing bowl and stir. I learned it’s important to make sure you really drain the fruit or else your ambrosia gets runny.

Chill before serving!

