AZ Game & Fish invites you to visit to the wild side

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) will host a Wildlife Day event on Saturday, Nov. 18. Wildlife Day is a free event including prairie dogs, a ringtail, reptiles, various owls, hawks, falcons and other native species for families to meet and take photos with.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Adobe Wildlife Center Auxiliary and Sportsman’s Warehouse. In efforts to help raise funds for the AZGFD Wildlife Center, the Auxiliary will be selling wildlife-related holiday merchandise and raffle tickets for two drawings.

“The Wildlife Center is often the first stop for many wildlife needing lifesaving care,” AZGFD Wildlife Education Program Manager Mike Demlong said. “Wildlife Day helps us to educate the public about our diverse species and to leave people with a new respect and admiration for our state’s abundant wildlife.”

Wildlife Day will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Phoenix.

Visit www.azwildlifecenter.net for more information.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.