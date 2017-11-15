Kylee Cruz's Chocolate Dessert Pudding

I have the biggest sweet tooth so for me the best part of any holiday meal is always dessert. My family has been serving this layered chocolate pudding for as long as I can remember.

I still use my grandma's handwritten recipe when making it for Christmas and Thanksgiving every year. The dessert is delicious and it's pretty easy to whip up. I promise it will be a crowd-pleaser with your family this holiday season!

Ingredients

Crust Layer:

1 cup flour

1 stick butter (melted)

1/2 cup finely chopped pecans

2nd Layer:

1 cup powdered sugar

8 ounce package of cream cheese

Cool Whip (8 ounces)

3rd Layer:

1 small box of vanilla instant pudding

1 small box of chocolate instant pudding

2 1/2 cups milk

Teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/2 cup pecans

Topping:

Cool Whip (8 ounces)

Hershey's Chocolate Bar (grated)

Directions

Preheat over to 350 degrees.

Crust Layer: Mix together flour, butter and pecans and pat into bottom of 13 X 9 baking pan. Cook for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool.

2nd Layer: Whip sugar and cream cheese together well before adding cool whip. Spread on the crust layer.

3rd Layer: Mix together vanilla instant pudding, chocolate instant pudding, milk and vanilla extract and beat until smooth. Spread onto the 2nd layer. Sprinkle pecans over 3rd layer.

Top layered pudding with cool whip and shaved chocolate!

Store in the fridge. Enjoy!

