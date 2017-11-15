The state’s tallest tree is ready for its holiday debut

This is what the tree looked like last year. (Source: Outlets at Anthem)

The holiday season will get its official start at the Outlets at Anthem with the lighting of the state’s largest fresh-cut Christmas tree.

The 16th annual Tree Lighting Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18.

The concert features pop-rock-funk band The Strike, the winner of "Boy Band" In Real Life and finalist on America's Got Talent Evie Clair. She's from Florence. Anthem favorite Sophia Humbert and Arizona's own country singer Peyton Parrish will also perform.

The concert starts at 5 p.m. with the tree lighting starting at 7 p.m.

At 80-feet tall and 22 feet across, Gov. Doug Ducey declared the Outlets at Anthem’s tree officially the tallest tree in the state

The tree contains more than 1.5 miles of LED lights and more than 5,000 ornaments and bows. To secure the tree, it is lowered into a specially designed 7-foot deep well. Guidewires are attached to the top of the tree to keep it steady and secure through the holiday season.

