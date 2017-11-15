Glendale police search for man who sexually assaulted 12-year-old girl

Glendale police are asking the public's help to find a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

According to Glendale PD, the assault happened on October 17 around 7:30 p.m. near 54th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Sgt. Scott Waite with Glendale police described the attack as a 'violent' sexual assault in press conference on Thursday morning.

Police say the victim was walking back to her home and passing through a business complex when she encountered the suspect. She tells police the suspect grabbed her and forced her to the ground. The suspect then sexually assaulted her.

The victim told police that the same suspect approached her two weeks prior to this incident in an apartment complex in the area.

"With her courage, she was able to come up with a composite sketch and a very detailed description, outlined multiple tattoos, scars on the suspect," said Waite.

The suspect is described as a black or dark-skinned Hispanic man in his late twenties to mid-thirties. He has long, thick dreadlocks, and is approximately 6’0” tall with a slim build.

The victim reported the suspect had a scar on his right eyebrow and below his right eye. She also told police that he has a tattoo of a person’s name that starts with the letter, “C” on the left portion of his neck and has a partial tattoo sleeve on his right arm. He reportedly also has a tattoo of a lion with flames near his left calf and an image of a tiger on his upper left leg.

"Any information, no matter how big or small can be vital to helping us find him," Waite said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Glendale police at 653-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

