Soar high above all the holiday traffic on the PHX Sky Train

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of year to travel. This means not only crowded airports but busy roads around the airports. To avoid the road congestion, Phoenix Sky Harbor recommends taking advantage of the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station.

PHX Sky Train Station is located on the southwest corner of 44th and Washington streets. You can reach the train from highways, major streets and Valley Metro rail. If you’re picking up people from the airport there is a Cell Phone Waiting Lot. The train provides easy access to all the airport terminals and the best part, it’s free.

[RELATED: Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport launches holiday catalog]

To take some more stress off your holiday traveling make sure to confirm your flight status before heading to the airport and give yourself plenty of time to get to your flight. If you are driving make sure to watch the freeway signs for airport traffic updates and recommended alternate routes. If you are parking a car at the airport you can take advantage of the prepaid discount parking at skyharbor.com/prepaidparking. You can prepay for the parking to get lower rates at all three terminal garages and the East Economy Parking.

[RELATED: Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport hikes parking fees]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.